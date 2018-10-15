A diplomatic row is growing over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
EU's top diplomat says 'a full investigation needed' into Khashoggi's disappearance
Britain, France, and Germany have called for a "credible investigation" of the journalist’s disappearance. While US President Donald Trump promised “severe punishment”.
Europe’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, said on Monday:
“The European Union expects a full investigation from the authorities of Saudi Arabia for cooperation with the Turkish authorities in line with what our main partners have expressed in Washington. So we hope that there will be transparency and full clarity on what happened.”
Earlier on Monday, Trump said he will send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet with Saudi King Salman, who Trump says 'denies any knowledge' about what happened to Khashoggi.
Riyadh has vowed to respond to any sanctions taken against the kingdom.