Live updates: Bulgarian journalist murder suspect arrested, Turkey says Khashoggi was murdered

Bulgarian journalist murder: A man has been detained in Germany in connection with Viktoria Marinova's murder, Bulgaria's top prosecutor said. He is being charged in absence with rape and murder. The man was known to police for petty crime, including theft of metal.

The chief prosecutor added he cannot say at this stage if the murder was linked to journalist's work.

Nikki Haley resigns: The United State's Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, resigned on Tuesday. Her unexpected departure is one of dozens since President Donald Trump's inauguration last year. Haley said she will be taking a break and will finish her post until the end of the year. Her replacement will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Jamal Khashoggi: Turkish authorities say Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at his country's consulate in Istanbul and authorities continue to comb for clues. Now, sources say his fate may have been sealed as reports emerge that he was sent to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul from the Saudi Embassy in Washington DC.