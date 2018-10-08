Lantern festival draws crowds to China's Panjin City
Scores of colourful lanterns are attracting streams of visitors to an ongoing international lantern show in Panjin City in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Featuring traditional, modern and technological elements, the Panjin Liaohe Wetland International Lantern Festival creates scenes that can change with every step. The magnificent lights have entertained large groups of visitors during China's National Day holiday.
"I was amazed as soon as I enter the park. The colors are extremely pretty and the craftsmanship is extremely exquisite, which are really eye-opening. It's a very good choice to come here with children and the elderly," said a visitor.
The lantern show , which kicked off on September 12, will run until October 20.