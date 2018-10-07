The social democratic Harmony Party looks set to come first in Latvia’s General election - but may not have done enough to form a ruling coalition. Harmony, which is closely tied to Latvia’s Russian speaking minority, has around a fifth of the votes.
Ruling coalition loses its majority in Latvia’s general election
"Experience and history tells us that coming first place is not yet a guarantee of Harmony forming a coalition,” said Harmony’s prime ministerial candidate Vjaceslavs Dombrovskis.
Two newly formed parties, the populist KPV LV and the anti-corruption group the New Conservatives came second and third. The vote is being viewed as rebuff to Latvia’s ruling coalition.
"We will definitely talk to our partners,” said Edgars Tavars of the ruling Union of Greens and Farmers. “Of course, with this result it will be much more difficult to take the initiative than if we were leaders."
Full results will be announced later today.