20 people killed in limousine crash in New York state, police say

Twenty people were killed after a limousine crash in upstate New York, officials said Sunday.

The deaths were the result of a two-vehicle accident in Schoharie, New York, at around 1:55 p.m. ET Saturday, according to New York State Police.

The names of the victims were not being immediately released Sunday as next of kin were being notified, police said in a statement.

Personnel from the New York State Police, Schoharie County Sheriff's Office, as well as multiple fire and emergency medical services responded to the scene, law enforcement officials said.

Police had said Saturday the crash led to "multiple fatalities."

The National Transportation Safety Board said it would send a team Sunday to investigate the limousine crash.

Witness told NBC affiliate WNYTthat one of the cars involved in the crash was a limousine carrying a group of people.

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told the station.

The accident occurred in front of the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe in Schoharie, according to WNYT.

The business said in a post on Facebookthat, "Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone that was affected by the events of today."

"You will always be part of our family," the company said.

WNYT reported it was not the first time an accident occurred at the site of the crash and that large trucks were recently banned from coming down the hill into the intersection to prevent possible accidents.