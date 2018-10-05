Watch: No Comment videos of this week
Students gathered in Southern Cape to participate in the South Africa Solar Challenge which featured solar powered vehicles designed and built by students from South Africa, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and China.
The world remembers French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour who passed away on Oct. 1. He was 94.
Visitors of the GextoPhoto international photography exhibition took turns to have their go on ‘Jump Trump,’ an inflatable structure with a giant image of US president Donald Trump on it.