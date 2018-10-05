Europe's brighest inventors recognised at Innoveit Forum in Budapest

Innoveit Forum 2018, organised by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, awarded some of the continent's top inventions on Thursday (October 4).

Euronews presenter Jeremy Wilks helped moderate the event and the broadcaster's CEO Michael Peters was on hand to honour one of the recipients, Laura Soucek. Her company Peptomyc has created a therapy that can help attack Myc, a protein that allows cancer cells to divide and survive treatments.

Willem Jonker, CEO of EIT Digital, said European innovators are just as competitive as those from Silicon Valley.

"I think Europe is innovating a lot, traditionally has innovated a lot," he said. "The only thing is happening the rest of the world understands very well how to innovate as well. So it is not the matter that we don't know what to do. We just have to step up, speed up, mobilise the forces and resources we have, and we will be an equal player."

