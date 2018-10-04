Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:
Live: Theresa May, Macron, Indonesia
Live: Theresa May, Macron, Indonesia
Theresa May's Speech: The British PM gives caps off the Tory conference with a "Maybot" dance and asks her party to rally behind her Brexit plans.
Indonesia disaster: The death toll on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to more than 1,400 on Wednesday, disaster response officials said. The 7.5-magnitude quake brought down hotels, shopping malls and countless houses in Palu and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors as the search reaches day five.
Macron meltdown: French president Emmanuelle Macron faces the heat as his interior minister Gerard Collomb quits to run for the 2020 mayoral race in Lyon. This is his third cabinet minister to quit in six weeks.