Live updates: Indonesia tsunami, Romania judicial reforms debate, Tory conference ends

Indonesia tsunami: The death toll from an earthquake and tsunami on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi rose to nearly 1,350 on Tuesday, disaster response officials said. The extent of the devastation became clearer as rescuers pushed into remote areas that have been out of contact for more than three days.

Police guards were set up outside shops to stop looters as people search for food, with fuel and water also in short supply.

Last day of Tory conference: The Conservative Party conference will Wednesday draw to a close. UK Prime Minister Theresa May will make the traditional close-of-conference speech, which will be closely watched for remarks on Brexit after Boris Johnson's explosive speech on Tuesday.

During his speech, which saw the room packed full of people, the former UK foreign secretary further attacked May's Chequers Brexit plan, describing it as a "cheat" that could lead to gains for the far-right.

Helicopter jailbreaker arrested: Redoine Faid, 46, one of France's most wanted fugitives was arrested in the middle of the night at 4:30 am on Tuesday in Creil, located roughly 60km north of Paris. He was arrested along with three members of his family. Faid famously escaped jail by helicopter in July. In 2013, he broke out of prison using explosives, blasting out doors and holding several prison wardens hostage.

