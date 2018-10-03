Life's a beach at Chanel for Paris Fashion Week
Fashion house Chanel, known for its elaborate runway displays, recreated a beach in Paris' Grand Palais exhibition centre, with front row guests including singer Pharell Williams and actress Pamela Anderson nestled behind a dune.
As lifeguards looked on, models showed off strappy dresses, some adorned with coral details or brightly coloured sequined swirls, while silky numbers came with parasol motifs.
Chanel's veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld, in his 80s, appeared at the end of the show wearing black to wave to the crowd from a beach hut.
