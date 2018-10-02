German journalist stabbed by teens who 'gave Hitler salute'

A German journalist has described the moment he was attacked by three teenagers, one of whom allegedly gave a Nazi salute while another stabbed him.

The Naumburger Tageblatt, a newspaper journalist Klaus-Peter Krümmling works for, said the incident occurred on Friday after he shopped at a Rewe supermarket in Naumburg, Saxony-Anhalt, around 70 kilometres southeast of Leipzig.

Krümmling said he was about to leave in his car when three young men approached him. One spat towards the vehicle and showed him the middle finger. Wanting to know why they did it, the 59-year-old ran after the trio to confront them. That's when, Krümmling says, one of the attackers hit him in the stomach and another showed the Hitler salute. Unbeknownst to Krümmling, the attacker used a knife.

The German journalist didn't realise the extent of his injuries until he was in his car and his shirt was wet with blood. "(It was) only later in the car that I saw the stomach is wet and everything is red. At home, I alerted the police," says the 59-year-old in a phone call to the Naumburger Tageblatt from hospital.

Krümmling said the cut was six centimetres deep but that the organs were not struck.

A Naumburg police spokesperson confirmed to Euronews that a journalist was attacked by three young men. Police, however, were not able to confirm whether the attackers were neo-Nazis, nor could they confirm a Hitler salute was given.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.