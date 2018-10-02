Debate over wiggle room of NGOs helping migrants

This video showing an almost sunk dinghy was used in court by Salam Aldeen to prove his innocence when he was arrested by Greek authorities in Lesbos two years ago.

The founder of the NGO "Team Humanity" was accused of smuggling people from Turkey to Greece.

He decided to continue his fight from his native Denmark, as coast guards were overwhelmed.

“In the beginning they couldn’t handle it. There were so many boats coming, hundreds, 200 boats everyday. All the volunteers that came used their time to help. If it was not for them, I don’t know how this crisis would have been. It would have been hell”.

NGOs fear that their work with irregular migrants will be punished.

Under EU law, member states have to prosecute anyone who “facilitates” the irregular entry, transit or residence of migrants.

It includes also exemptions for “humanitarian” assistance, but it differs hugely from country to country.

Politicians are urging the EU Commission to harmonize legislations.

Jean Lambert, a British MEP from the Greens/ European Free alliance: “There is this issue about what’s in the law, what are the chill factors and how is that interpreted by people. And then for what Parliament is saying, is that we wanted clear guidelines from the Commissions that we are not criminalizing humanitarian assistance”

In the meantime, a mayor of a small town in southern Italy was put under house arrest for allegedly favouring illegal migration.

The mayor and his partner are accused of having organised arranged marriages between local citizens and immigrant women.