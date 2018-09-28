Sen. Lindsey Graham got really, really mad at the Kavanaugh hearing

A red-faced and livid Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday furiously blasted Democrats for orchestrating a "sham" hearing against Brett Kavanaugh and fiercely defended President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, telling him that he had "nothing to apologize for."

At Kavanaugh's hearing Thursday afternoon, Graham, like every other senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee, had a five-minute window to ask Kavanaugh questions.

He came out guns blazing — and veteran Congress watchers said they had never seen him as angry, some said they'd never seen any senator that upset at a hearing.

Directing his anger at California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee, Graham said, "If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us."

The remark referred to the fact that Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, had initially sent a letter to Feinstein and Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., in late July about the alleged assault.

"What you want to do is destroy this guy's life," Graham raged about Democrats on the committee. "To hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020."

"Boy, y'all want power. God, I hope you never get it!" a sneering Graham shouted at Democrats, his face growing red.

"This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics," he continued. "And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you done to this guy."

"I hope the American people can see through this sham," he added.

Graham also told Kavanaugh, "You have got nothing to apologize for."

"You're looking for a fair process? You came to the wrong town at the wrong time," Graham said.

"You're supposed to be Bill Cosby when you're a junior in high school," he added, referring to the former actor and convicted sex offender who was sent to prison this week.

"Would you say you've have been through hell?" Graham asked Kavanaugh as he wrapped up.

"I'd say I've been through hell and then some," Kavanaugh replied.