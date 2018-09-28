Few sales after hundreds queue for new iPhones in Moscow

Hundreds of Russians braved the cold and rain to queue for days outside a Moscow phone store ahead of the release of the new Apple iPhone on Friday, but when the doors opened none stepped in to buy.

Instead, they tried in vain to sell their queue places to eager Apple enthusiasts outside the first Russian store to sell the new iPhones XS and XS Max in central Moscow.

Banking on strong enthusiasm for the phones, which have drawn days-long queues outside stores in Singapore, Sydney and elsewhere, the queue sellers set the price of first place at 450,000 roubles ($7,000).