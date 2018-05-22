WATCH the European Inventor Awards 2018

BREAKING NEWS

Germany's Thomas Scheibel is nominated for his artificial spider's silk
© Copyright :
European Patent Office
The European Inventor Awards celebrate inventors for their creativity, flair and, often, sheer perseverence. Launched by the European Patent Office in 2006, the awards honour Europe's pioneers, working both individually and in teams. They also look beyond continental borders, to identify inventors outside Europe who are busy finding solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

The winners are selected by an independent jury consisting of international authorities in the fields of business, politics, science, academia and research, who examine the proposals in terms of their contribution towards technical progress, social development, economic prosperity and job creation in Europe.

Point of view

"The creativity and ingenuity of these outstanding women and men helps to improve our daily lives and strengthens the competitiveness of the European economy."

Benoît Battistelli President, European Patent Office

When will it take place?

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 7 June in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Paris, France. It will be broadcast live on Euronews: you will find the link on this page.

Who are the nominees?

The 2018 finalists in the five categories are:

1. Industry

Erik Loopstra (Netherlands) and Vadim Banine (Netherlands/Russia): EUV lithography for smaller, more powerful microchips

Gaute Munch, Erik Hansen and team (Denmark): LEGO programmable robots

Agnès Poulbot and Jacques Barraud (France): Auto-regenerating tyre tread

2. Research

Jens Frahm (Germany): Faster, real-time MRI

Eileen Ingham and John Fisher CBE (United Kingdom): Donor tissue without rejection

Jacek Jemielity, Joanna Kowalska, Edward Darżynkiewicz and team (Poland): Stabilising messenger RNA

3. Non-EPO countries

Stephen Dewar (Canada), Philip Watts (United States/Canada) and Frank Fish (United States): Turbines and fans inspired by whales

Alex Kipman (Brazil): HoloLens: mixed reality smart glasses

Esther Sans Takeuchi (United States): Batteries to reset the heart

4. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Mehrdad Mahdjoubi (Sweden): Closed-loop shower

Jane ní Dhulchaointigh and team (Ireland): Sugru: multi-purpose mouldable glue

Thomas Scheibel (Germany): Artificial spider silk

5. Lifetime achievement

Ursula Keller (Switzerland): Ultrafast pulsed lasers

Jacques Lewiner (France): Smoke alarm, internet connections, secure key cards and many more

Henrik Stiesdal (Denmark): Offshore wind farms

