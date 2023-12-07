WATCH: Kyiv Christmas tree offers residents a rare moment of festivity

A Christmas tree in Kyiv's Sophia Square was lit up on Wednesday evening as dozens of residents enjoyed the festivities on St. Nicholas Day.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Sophia Square was always bright with lights over the Christmas period. This year, however, there will not be any events during the holidays in Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

“At any moment, an air alert can sound and this means that everyone must be in a shelter”, he said, adding, "Nevertheless we must not allow the Russians to steal this holiday from our children."