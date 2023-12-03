WATCH: 'White Angel' police group assists residents in Ukraine's Avdiivka

The "White Angels" police group provides humanitarian aid to the residents of Avdiivka, a former coal hub in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and a symbol of the grinding war with Russia.

The city is regularly subjected to shelling that significantly impacts its infrastructure, creating dire living conditions for those who remain.

According to an official statement on Sunday, Avdiivka experienced a decrease in ground assaults in the last 24 hours. This decline is attributed to both the significant casualties among Russian forces and adverse weather conditions.