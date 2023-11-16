uuuu
Watch: Amnesty International places mock body bags outside White House

Protesters with Amnesty International placed red roses on top of white-shrouded body bags, laid outside the White House in Washington on Wednesday as they called on US President Joe Biden to press for a ceasefire in Gaza, where the death toll continues to grow. 

More than 11,500 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the Hamas militant group's shock 7 October attack,  Palestinian officials have said. 

About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in Israel in the attack and around 240 people were taken hostage, according to Israeli officials.

