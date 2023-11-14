Gaza War IDF Troops Israeli military video said to show troops in Gaza and strikes on Hamas targets


WATCH: Israeli soldiers raiding the West City of Tulkarem

They said that "during ground operations, IDF troops uncovered a terror tunnel shaft located in a mosque in the Gaza Strip. Following the guidance of ground troops, IDF fighter jets and helicopters struck a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at the soldiers."

They added that "over the past day, the IAF struck 200 terror targets, including terrorist operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and operational command centres". And that "overnight, Israeli naval soldiers struck a military camp used by Hamas’ naval forces for training and weapons storage."

The AP could not independently verify the veracity of the footage or its claims.



