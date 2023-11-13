WATCH: Women create human chain in Tel Aviv and call for the release of those kidnapped by Hamas

It came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected growing international calls for a cease-fire unless it includes the release of all the nearly 240 hostages saying Israel was bringing its “full force” with the aim of ending Hamas’ 16-year rule in Gaza.

The initiative was organised by the women's rights advocacy group “Bonot Alternativa” (Building an Alternative) which used to protest against the Israeli government’s judicial overhaul plan.

After the human chain, they joined a general rally in support of the families of the hostages.

Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip and engaged in urban fighting in the north of the enclave.

It launched the operation against the militant group after a deadly 7 October surprise incursion.

More than 11,070 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, have been killed since the war began, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza, which does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths.

The ministry is the only official source for Gaza casualties.

In previous wars, the ministry’s counts have held up to UN scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel’s tallies.

About 2,700 people have been reported missing and are thought to be possibly trapped or dead under the rubble.

At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mainly in the initial Hamas attack, Israeli officials say.