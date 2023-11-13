WATCH: Palestinians rely on traditional clay ovens to cook food

The lack of basic resources in the lives of Palestinians today has left them with no choice but to return to traditional methods of cooking, and one of these methods is the making of clay ovens.

The United Nations has said access to bread in the south is "challenging" because "the only operative mill in Gaza remains unable to grind wheat due to a lack of electricity and fuel".

Before the war, a little over 80 per cent of Gazans lived in poverty and almost two-thirds were dependent on international aid, especially for food, according to the UN.