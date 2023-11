Thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday to observe a two-minute silence to commemorate Armistice Day.

Military officials and others held the silence at the eleventh minute of the eleventh hour to mark the end of the First World War in 1918.

Military musicians played the traditional "Last Post" while wreaths were laid at the Cenotaph, the war memorial outside Downing Street.

The memorial service was carried out peacefully.