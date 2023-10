Barrages of rockets were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip at dawn on Saturday as militants from the blockaded Palestinian enclave infiltrated Israel, with at least one person killed, the army and medics said.

Rockets streamed across the sky repeatedly after the first launches from multiple locations across the Palestinian territory from 6:30 am local time.

The flare-up follows months of surging violence, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank hitting a scale not seen in years.