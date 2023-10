The artificial intelligence rendering of the Dutch artist appears on a video screen at the end of the "Van Gogh in Auvers-sur-Oise, last months" exhibition at the Musee d'Orsay.

The exhibition will run until February and is dedicated to the final weeks of the artist's life.

At 37, Van Gogh - who was creating artwork at a rate of one painting per day - died after suffering a gunshot wound by his own hand.

Watch Euronews' No Comment in the video player above.