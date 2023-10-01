WATCH: Las Vegas' newest concert venue, the Sphere, opens

Las Vegas' newest concert venue, the Sphere, has opened. It's the most expensive entertainment venue in the city, eclipsing the approximately $1.9 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium sports facility that opened in 2020.

Inside the Sphere, a high-resolution LED screen wraps halfway around the 17,500-seat audience. The venue is equipped with thousands of speakers that will deliver a “crystal-clear” multi-layered 160,000 audio system for every seat inside.

The venue features an array of technology attractions including five interactive humanoid robots named Aura.

Outside the Sphere, the state-of-the-art venue has been a traffic stopper - especially at night. It drew immediate attention on July 4th - just off the Las Vegas Strip - with a digital fireworks display, an eyeball that appeared to scan the horizon with the words “Hello World.”

Along with U2’s 25-show residency, the venue will next week offer a custom production titled “Postcard from Earth” by film director Darren Aronofsky.

