No Comment Videos of the Week:

Over 65,000 refugees have arrived in Armenia, fleeing Nagorno-Karabakh. This number surpasses half of the official population of this separatist region, which came under attack by Azerbaijan in a rapid offensive last week.

On a lighter note, fans of the beloved ogre can now book a stay in a faithfully recreated Shrek's Swamp thanks to Airbnb. This unique accommodation is nestled within a secluded forest in the Scottish Highlands. Starting from October 13th, a limited number of fortunate guests can make reservations to experience every meticulously recreated detail of Shrek's home from the movie.

Friends and family gathered at the Grand Immaculate Church in Hamdaniya, a northern province of Iraq, to mourn those killed in a wedding hall fire that occurred on Tuesday night. The deadly blaze reportedly ignited during a firework display to celebrate the first dance of the newlywed couple, resulting in at least 93 casualties.

On Wednesday, Central Greece experienced another flood, with the city of Volos bearing significant damage. Hundreds of individuals were rescued overnight and into Thursday morning as a new storm battered the country, just a few weeks after a previous flooding incident that claimed 17 lives.

The streets of cities across Latin America were bathed in green as tens of thousands of women marched to commemorate International Safe Abortion Day on Thursday.

Latin American feminists have dedicated decades to advocating for the relaxation of stringent abortion laws, although a few countries, such as El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, still maintain a complete ban.

In Mexico, families with young children were observed scaling the border fence at Tijuana Beach in an attempt to reach the United States.

Over the past 11 months, a minimum of 1.8 million individuals have arrived at the southern U.S. border.

