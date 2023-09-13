WATCH: Search operations continue in Atlas Mountain village of Imi N’tala

High in the Atlas Mountains, rescue workers and Moroccan first responders using bulldozers continue to search for victims in Imi N’tala following Friday’s earthquake.

Residents say all 93 houses, home to herders and farmers, were destroyed when a quake sliced off a chunk of the mountain dropping it down on the village.

Four days later, the stench of death wafts through Imi N’Tala as the search for corpses continues.

Ninety-six residents died in the earthquake, mirroring the situation in dozens of other villages in the mountains south of Marrakech.