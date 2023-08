Thousands gathered in the Romanian city of Baneasa to admire the aerial acrobatics executed by the Romanian Air Force.

150 pilots and paratroopers executed impressive manoeuvres at the 13th edition of BIAS. People were mainly impressed by the performance of the F-16 military aircraft.

On the ground, the public could admire various military aeroplanes from Germany and the Netherlands, as well as Jordanian models. However, the exhibition star was a giant C7 aircraft belonging to NATO forces.