No Comment of the week

This week, on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, Afghan women living in Pakistan organized a protest in Islamabad. They appealed to the international community to take a stand against the Taliban's oppression of women and girls.

In China, the World Robot Conference started on Wednesday in Beijing. Nearly 600 robot products from more than 160 domestic and international enterprises were showcased, featuring humanoid robots capable of replicating human facial expressions.

In Indonesia, hundreds of people took part in a greasy pole climbing competition as part of the festivities celebrating the country's 78th Independence Day. Several teams climbed 50 slippery poles, trying to collect prizes at the top.

Sicily’s iconic volcano, Mount Etna, illuminated the night sky as it erupted last Sunday evening.

Temperatures reached 44 degrees Celsius in Northern Syria. Displaced Syrians attempted to cope with the blistering heat by seeking relief in an improvised pool at a camp in Zardana, located within the rebel-held Idlib province. More than 811 camps in northwest Syria lack adequate access to essential water resources, according to the Syria Response Coordination Group, a local humanitarian organization.

On a more positive note, in Bolivia, dressed up in their finest attire, dogs and cats gathered for a unique mass on Wednesday during the celebrations of St. Roch's Day, the patron saint of dogs. Animals of all kinds, along with their owners, participated in a special mass held in a church courtyard in El Alto. After the service, the priest extended his blessings to all the animals present.

Let the pictures tell the story.