Watch: Luz del Mundo followers shed tears for their imprisoned leader

Thousands of members of the church La Luz del Mundo celebrated its highest religious festivity in Guadalajara on Monday with a message from its leader, Naasón Joaquín García. The 54-year-old is currently imprisoned in the United States for sexual abuse.

In the message, the so-called "apostle of Christ" affirmed that he prayed "for those who were deceived and confused" and for "those who are dominated by the flesh", in addition to referring to the guilt for the "whims of the flesh".

The 2023 festival is the first in-person celebration that the religious organization has held at its main headquarters in Guadalajara for three years. During the festival, they watched the trial of their leader, who faces a sentence of 16 years and 8 months in prison for sexual abuse of minors.