WATCH: Thousands rally in support of military junta in Niger

Thousands rally in support of military junta in Niger
Thousands rally in support of military junta in Niger

 Thousands of people backing the coup in Niger marched through the streets of the capital denouncing France, the country's former colonial power, waving Russian flags, and setting a door at the French Embassy ablaze on Sunday before the army broke up the crowd.

Demonstrators in Niger were openly resentful of France. Russia was seen by some, as a powerful alternative. Some protesters have carried Russian flags, along with signs reading “Down with France” and supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

