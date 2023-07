Many fashioned the traditional white outfit with a red scarf, acting out the daily rituals of the "festayres".

The annual Bayonne festivities get underway with a traditional ceremony around the balcony of the town hall and the appearance of King Léon.

"For me, it represents good times: friends, good food. And just plain fun!" Caroline, who travelled from Savoie, said.

She is one of many who travel to the Basque country every year.