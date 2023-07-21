Watch: Barbie fans dress up for movie release

An iconic doll ready to paint the world pink and the scientist who helped invent the atomic bomb - an unlikely pair and apparently a match made in box office heaven.

Millions of moviegoers are expected to dive into the very different worlds of 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' as the two blockbusters premiere on Friday, with many planning to see both - a five-hour feat - the same day.

More than 200,000 viewers across North America are projected to have already signed up for a "same-day double feature" of both movies this weekend, said Michael O'Leary, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners.