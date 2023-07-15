No Comment videos of the week

This week, Ukrainian firefighters were shelled by Russia, while they were extinguishing a fire in Kostiantynivka, within the Donetsk region. According to officials, nobody was hurt.

In Pamplona, Spain, eleven people were injured and seven taken to hospital after the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival.

A brawl erupted in the Kosovo parliament on Thursday after an opposition lawmaker spilt water on Prime Minister Albin Kurti, while he was speaking about government measures to defuse tensions with ethnic Serbs in the north of the country.

Following heightened seismic activity in the area, the Fagradalsfjall volcano started erupting in Iceland, 11 months after its last eruption officially ended.

As France bids to avoid a tense 14 July following social unrest, the French Air and Space Forces offered a unique spectacle: flying over Paris and the Champs Elysées on board an air force aerobatic plane, rehearsing for Bastille Day parade.

Finally, zookeepers in Xi'an Qinling Wildlife Park, China, have been taking various measures to help animals beat the heat. Fruits served on ice blocks, cold showers and cool dips in the pond are just what they need in this scorching summer.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.