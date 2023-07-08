No Comment videos of the week

This week, two people died and three were injured when a giant rock rolled down and crushed three cars in the Chümoukedima district of India’s north-eastern Nagaland state.

Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore in southeast Iraq, on the banks of the Amshan River in Majar Al-Kabir.

Activists from the animal defence organisations Anima Naturalis and Peta denounced animal abuse, as Pamplona's annual event of the Sanfermines started this Thursday.

State officials are investigating how eight people became trapped upside down on a roller coaster — some of them for more than three hours — at a festival in Wisconsin.

Finally, the UN's Swiss hometown gave the floor to a new kind of delegation: dozens of robots took centre stage at the AI for Good summit in Geneva, to showcase their potential to help the international organisation reach a series of increasingly improbable global goals.

Our colleagues from Euronews Next met some very humanoid robots there.

No agenda, no slant. Get the picture without the commentary.