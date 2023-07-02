WATCH: Madrid celebrates Pride three weeks before the elections

I think that this is the most important moment, that we have to make strength, to be together. The elections are coming, there is a terrible feeling of ultra-right and fascism", Maria Ordoñez said, a participant in the march.

Teacher Marta Jimenez said: "Before, everyone in Spain was totally aware that the rights of the LGTBI community had to be defended and now it seems that this is breaking down and in the elections, we may lose a lot of things."

Further afield, thousands took to the streets Saturday in Peru and Ecuador's capital cities to celebrate Pride.

Giant rainbow flags, flashy costumes, floats and balloon sculptures, motorized caravans, and other demonstrations accompanied the LGBTQ+ community.

In central Lima, the large march filled entire blocks between Campo Marte and Plaza Alameda.

"The new generations should not be afraid to go out on the streets. Let us not be afraid to be free. It is the best thing they can do. Take away the idea that something (bad) can happen," parade-goer Eduardo Rojas said.

"The more visible we are, the more diverse we will be and the more society will get used to our existence."