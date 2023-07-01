No Comment of the week

Last Saturday, Wagner Group of mercenaries entered the Russian city of Rostov, probably attempting a military coup that unfolded with the withdrawal of the soldiers amid cheers and support from the Russian people.

From Russia to the sky: flying over the mountains is now possible thanks to Richard Browning’s jet suit. The British inventor tested his new jet suit in Norwegian rough, mountainous terrain. According to the Norwegian Red Cross, the equipment might help mountain rescues.

In Turkey, LGBTQ+ community tried to hold Pride marches amid arrests last Sunday. In Istanbul, more than 100 participants were detained, and about 50 in Izmir, in the west of the country.

Since 2015, pride events have systematically been banned in Turkey.

Other arrests took place in France this week, where riots broke out in several towns in response to the death of a 17-year-old who was killed by a police officer on Tuesday in Nanterre.

This week, millions of people around the world celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant holiday in the Islamic calendar. On Friday, enormous crowds of worshippers thronged Mecca, Islam’s holiest city, for the biggest Hajj pilgrimage in years.

At the same time, in Sweden, a person burnt a Quran during a small demonstration outside the Stockholm Central Mosque, waving Swedish flags and playing the national anthem.

Let the pictures tell the story.