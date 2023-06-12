Watch: Thousands of activists denounce industrial sand extraction

Some 1,500 environmentalists took part in demonstration in Nantes in northwestern France on Sunday decrying the exploitation of sand for industrial purposes.

The demonstrators left Saint-Colomban (Loire-Atlantique) and travelled towards the city. In an act of 'civil disobedience', protestors tore up lily of the valley plants, disconnecting the pipes that irrigated them before replacing them with buckwheat seeds.

The action aimed to denounce the intensive use of water and sand explained the demonstrators.

The demonstrators, who travelled about thirty kilometres, displayed signs with the words: “L.R.E.M. look for terrorists, go see Lafarge in Syria instead".