WATCH: Investigators seek cause of Philadelphia bridge collapse

An investigator surveys the aftermath of an elevated section of Interstate 95 that collapsed, in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023.
Authorities are examining the reasons why a motorway collapsed in the US State of Philadelphia on Sunday after a vehicle caught fire.

While the blaze was reported to be under control an elevated section of Interstate 95 broke away closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast, threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast.

Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials were also concerned about the environmental effects of runoff into the nearby Delaware River.

