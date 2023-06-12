WATCH: Investigators seek cause of Philadelphia bridge collapse

Authorities are examining the reasons why a motorway collapsed in the US State of Philadelphia on Sunday after a vehicle caught fire.

While the blaze was reported to be under control an elevated section of Interstate 95 broke away closing the main north-south highway on the East Coast, threatening to upend travel in parts of the densely populated Northeast.

Officials said the tanker was carrying a petroleum product, possibly hundreds of gallons of gasoline.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Officials were also concerned about the environmental effects of runoff into the nearby Delaware River.