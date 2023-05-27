No Comment videos of the week

This week, a protester poured red liquid on herself while on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The woman was wearing a dress with the colours of the Ukrainian flag during the demonstration.

Climate activists from Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion staged a protest in London to disrupt oil giant Shell's annual shareholder meeting. Shell Chairperson, Andrew Mackenzie, was unable to start the meeting for more than an hour as dozens of protesters stood up, chanting and singing “Shut down Shell" and “Go to hell, Shell.”

A silence was observed at noon on Wednesday in hospitals across France in memory of nurse Carène Mezino of the Reims University Hospital, who was killed by a man suffering from psychiatric disorders.

A building in Sydney's central business district has been destroyed by fire on Thursday. Aerial footage showed the fire engulfing the seven-story building as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

Residents from Santiago Xalitzintla, in central Mexico, tried to go about their daily activities on Tuesday as Popocatepetl, considered to be one of the most dangerous volcanoes in the world, continued to spew gas and ash into the sky.

Finally, the world of music mourned the loss of an icon as Tina Turner, the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll", passed away at the age of 83. Her electrifying performances, powerful voice, and indomitable spirit left an indelible mark on the music industry, inspiring generations of artists and fans alike.

Let the pictures tell the story.