Remote working is more accessible than ever thanks to a range of low-experience jobs available for those looking to earn while travelling.

Even before the pandemic, many of us dreamed of swapping our drab office interiors for sun, sea and sand.

Now, with the rise of hybrid and remote-working, more employees than ever are ditching the office (or their living room) and heading for more scenic shores.

While remote working suits many roles, some are harder to transpose. This isn’t stopping an increasing number of people seeking fresh starts in the digital nomad space, however. Many workers are beginning again in roles that require little-to-no experience and are ideal for the wandering worker.

Why is remote working so popular?

Aside from the obvious flexibility remote working allows, and the fact that most of us would rather look at beautiful landscapes than a flickering LED light from our desks, remote working gives people the chance to travel, experience other cultures and expand their skill sets.

Remote working actually benefits companies too. According to US studies, digital nomads are 45 per cent more productive than their office-based counterparts. They’re happier too, with 91 per cent citing job satisfaction and listing flexibility as the main benefit.

Dedicated remote working centres have been popping up everywhere from Switzerland to Madeira, and many countries - such as Portugal, Canada and Germany - have created digital nomad visas and changed laws to encourage working tourism. Employees can literally pick a beach and set up shop.

Andy Stofferis, blogger and founder of Sendabee, a remote-first digital marketing agency, has met a range of digital nomads over the years and espouses the lifestyle’s benefits.

“I genuinely believe that embracing a digital nomadic lifestyle requires individuals to continuously step out of their comfort zones, forge connections with new people, and adapt to unfamiliar environments,” he says.

Working from anywhere is easier than it might seem Copyright - Kristin Wilson

What jobs can get you started on the remote working ladder?

There are a number of roles that lend themselves especially well to remote work and require very few skills. Here are some of the most popular job options for first time digital nomads.

Virtual assistant

As it says on the tin, this role essentially requires being a remote admin jockey for busy people or companies. The job requires good organisational skills and is incredibly remote-working friendly.

It may entail manage=ing inboxes, scheduling calendars, inputing data and undertaking any other ad hoc requests. Do it from the beach, a hotel room or the side of a mountain (assuming the 4G works).

Customer service representative

Gone are the days of rows of desks equipped with headset-wearing workers. Solve customer issues, sell products and field queries from the comfort of a sun lounger as a remote call centre representative.

This role requires experience to the extent of fluency in the company’s primary language and some people skills.

Data entry operator

Keen to get away from it all? Being a remote data entry officer could be the role for you, as it requires minimum social interaction.

This role involves collecting and entering data into online databases, and maintaining accurate records of company information. It is common in the healthcare, banking and logistics industries.

Pick a spot, find your focus and start editing data - but make sure you have a secure wifi connection.

Transcriptionist

A popular pick for remote workers, transcription can pay pretty well. Don’t assume it’s as easy as it looks though.

Fuzzy audio files, heavy accents and cross-talk can make transcription tricky, so it’s good to have a bit of experience going in (or at least get some practice).

Transcription apps tend to be less accurate in languages other than English, so this role is especially suited to those with other language skills.

How can you use your existing skills as a digital nomad?

Lots of remote-friendly roles require some existing knowledge, though in many cases it can be minimal.

Free online learning tools are a good way to get to grips with the basics or fill in gaps in your knowledge. Companies such as LinkedIn, Udemy and Coursera offer free or low-fee upskilling.

Other experiences can be self taught.

Social media management

These roles are now incredibly common and easy to do remotely. They require a basic understanding of popular platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

The systems used to manage them can be picked up relatively easily with a bit of online research.

Writing skills and basic knowledge of design tools such as Canva or Photoshop are also handy for this role.

Online tutoring

Online tutoring is an accessible entry point for remote work - particularly in languages.

Many workers teach their native language with very little training. These jobs are easier to secure with qualifications however, so gaining a TEFAL certification (or equivalent) can help.

Be a virtual friend

Keen on something a bit more left-field? Try being a virtual friend.

Plenty of people crave companionship but find it hard to connect. Some roles pay up to €20 an hour just to chat to these people on video call.

Companies such as Rent A Friend and Rent a Cyber Friend make it relatively easy to sign up and start working.

Many job roles are remote work-friendly

It goes without saying that remote working roles don’t have to be low-skilled.

Andy has met people who work in a range of industries in a variety of roles - including AI assistants and voiceover artists. Many roles are suited to remote working provided there’s a solid internet connection and the time zones aren’t a problem.

“Such experiences can lead to a real mindset shift, motivating people to explore fresh professional opportunities and break free from the routines they have established over the years,” Andy adds.