Police investigation as tourists in Athens targeted in bedbug hoax

As Greece anticipates a record year for tourism, the health ministry moves to clamp down on fraudulent bedbug evacuation notices at tourist accommodation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greece's health ministry is teaming up with the police to stop a fake warning that has scared foreign tourists in Athens.

Fake signs with logos from the authorities have been put up outside apartment buildings in the city centre, falsely describing a bedbug problem.

In a statement on Tuesday, the health ministry said the signs were completely untrue.

They were written in bad English and wrongly claimed health officials ordered guests to leave to protect Greek residents.

The hoak signs claimed there was a bedbug issue and threatened visitors with a 500-euro fine if they didn't leave. They also wished the tourists a good stay in Greece.

Amid this incident, Athens and other parts of Greece are facing acute housing problems, with many apartments used by foreign visitors for short-term rentals.

This has helped increase rental costs for Greek people, pushing many out of central Athens. The value of housing is also surging partially because of government policies that offer foreign investors residence in exchange for property investments.

Tourism is crucial for Greece's economy, making up a big part of the yearly output. The health ministry said on Tuesday that they've told the police to deal with the fake warnings.

They emphasised that no one should be scaring or giving wrong information about public health.

Greece hasn't had any big problems with bedbugs, unlike what happened in France this summer.