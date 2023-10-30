Milan is cracking down on late night revellers with a ban on takeaway food and drink.

Milan is cracking down on disruptive nightlife in the busy Porta Venezia area by prohibiting the sale of takeaway drinks and food at certain hours.

The temporary ban means late night revellers are no longer able to purchase takeaway drinks or food from shops, stalls, bars with outside seating and even vending machines.

It is in force from midnight to 6am on weekdays and from 1:30am to 6am on Friday and Saturday nights until at least 19 November.

The new regulations were introduced after local residents sued the city hall for noise caused by nightlife in the area earlier this year.

Where do the Milan rules apply?

The ban covers the busy LGBT+ nightlife area of Porta Venezia, running from Piazza Oberdan to via Melzo and via Lazzaretto.

It applies to shops, stalls, bars with outside seating and vending machines.

Street vendors face even stricter measures as they are banned from the area between 6pm and 6am.

Why is Milan cracking down on outdoor drinking?

Tired of the noise, crowding and crime that comes with living in a busy nightlife area, the Lazzaretto Residents Committee urged city officials to take action.

Listening to their pleas, Milan’s Mayor Giuseppe Sala said “This idea of ​​the 24-hour city in which there are no opening hours, always open, no longer convinces me so much,” according to Italian news agency Ansa.

“I believe that cities should also rest like us humans and have timetables that are a little more suitable for everyone,” he continued.

This is not the first time such measures have been taken to curb rowdy revellers in Milan. In May 2020, takeaway alcohol sales were banned from 7pm to 7am after residents flouted COVID-19 safety regulations.

In July 2022 and June this year, after-hours takeaway drinks were again banned in the city centre, this time to reduce noise and crime in the streets.

“We don't want to penalise fun, nor work and entrepreneurial activities,” Marco Granelli, Milan’s Councillor for Security, said when proposing the most recent rules, according to Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica.

“However, we must allow residents to rest and all citizens to enjoy a quality public space in safety,” he added.

“It is essential to find a balance in the nightlife and give clear rules for everyone.”