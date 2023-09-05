Airport and public transport strikes could impact thousands of people travelling to the Rugby World Cup.

Sports fans could face travel chaos next week as French airport staff threaten strikes during the Rugby World Cup.

The country's largest union for air traffic controllers (SNCTA) has called on workers to conduct a nationwide walkout on 15 September and 13 October.

Thousands of people are set to travel for the Rugby World Cup between 8 September and 28 October, with matches taking place at stadiums across France.

Strikes could lead to flight cancellations and disruption for flights that cross French airspace. They have been called to demand pay that catches up with rising inflation.

Where is the Rugby World Cup taking place?

Rugby World Cup matches will be played at stadiums across France.

These include Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne, Stade de Bordeaux, Stade de Marseille, Stadium de Toulouse, Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade de Nice, Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, OL Stadium in Lyon, and Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris - where the final will take place.

More than 2.5 million tickets have been sold, with a record 600,000 spectators expected to travel from outside of France.

60 per cent of international fans attending the games are from the UK, Michel Poussau, World Rugby’s chief of events and Rugby World Cup 2023 executive director, told industry news publication SportsPro. A lot of spectators from Australia, the Netherlands and New Zealand are also expected to attend.

The strike on 15 September coincides with the New Zealand vs Namibia game at Stadium de Toulouse, followed by Samoa vs Chile at Stade de Bordeaux, and Wales vs Portugal at Stade de Nice. People travelling in advance to see Ireland vs Tonga at Stade de la Beaujoire on 16 September could also be affected.

While there are no matches on 28 October, the walkout could impact fans travelling back from the final.

Since the air traffic control strikes will be nationwide, airports across the country could be affected.

What other flights could be affected by French air traffic control strikes?

Earlier this year, French air traffic control strikes caused mayhem even for travellers whose flights were not taking off or landing in the country.

Because of the country’s central European location, many flights make their way over it on their journey to other destinations. These ‘overflights’ are also affected when French air traffic controllers go on strike.

This causes delays and cancellations in nearby countries such as Spain, the UK, Germany and Italy.

In total, more than 10 million passengers were hit with delays or cancellations due to the strikes in March. Around half of these people are likely to have been on a flight that was only passing over France.

During the 1 May strikes, 33 per cent of flights were cancelled at Paris’s Orly airport, Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux and Nantes, while 25 per cent were cancelled at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Beauvais and Nice.

Paris Metro workers could also strike during the Rugby World Cup

Public transport could also be hit by strikes during the Rugby World Cup. Paris Metro workers have threatened to walkout during the games.

While train drivers will receive a bonus in recognition of the additional services they must run during the event, station staff have not been offered additional pay.

Members of trade union FO-RATP, which represents public transport workers in Paris, have threatened to walk out over the issue. Negotiations are currently ongoing.