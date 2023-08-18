Here’s everything you need to know about how often Mount Etna erupts and how it affects travel and tourism.

Mount Etna, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, has been making headlines in the last few years thanks to dramatic eruptions.

ADVERTISEMENT

It lies on the Italian island of Sicily and looms over the city of Catania.

This week, Catania airport was forced to close temporarily and driving restrictions were put in place following an eruption that spewed ash over the surrounding area.

If you’re thinking of booking a holiday to Catania and eastern Sicily, you may be concerned that volcanic activity could disrupt your trip.

Here’s everything you need to know about how often Mount Etna erupts and how it affects travel and tourism.

How often does Mount Etna erupt?

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in Europe and has been in an almost constant state of activity for the last decade.

There can be eruptions multiple times in a year and even in a month. The current eruption period began in 2013, according to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program.

Mount Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in Europe and has been in an almost constant state of activity for the last decade. Piermanuele Sberni

Etna made headlines in 2021 when, over a sixth-month period, it emitted so much volcanic material that it grew in height by almost 30 metres.

This year there have already been multiple eruptions.

Most of the time, Etna’s explosions are classed as low-level volcanic activity. This includes ash plumes, lava fountaining and Strombolian explosions - mild blasts of magma which are nonetheless dramatic to observe.

Is Mount Etna safe to visit?

Mount Etna is considered to be a safe volcano - most eruptions do not endanger those visiting or living in the area.

Often, the biggest inconvenience is the ash that carpets surrounding towns during eruptions. This also forces Catania airport to occasionally close as occurred earlier this week and in May this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The volcano is under intense surveillance. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Catania has a system of cameras, sensors, computers and human controls on site that record and communicate tremors in real-time.

Mount Etna is considered to be a safe volcano - most eruptions do not endanger those visiting or living in the area. Samir Kharrat

However, on occasion the volcano has posed a threat. In 1928, the entire town of Mascali was wiped out. In the 1990s, surging lava threatened the town of Zafferana Etnea and had to be directed away by digging canals.

Most recently, in 2002, steams of lava destroyed shops, hotels and restaurants in the area of Piano Provenzana.

What’s more, Etna should not be underestimated by visitors hoping to climb its slopes.

Visiting during an eruption is a thrilling experience and some guides organise tours at night especially to marvel at the fiery light show. Piermanuele Sberni

Excursion company Go Etna advises visitors to always go accompanied by a local guide or agency - if you want to hike past the 2,900-metre mark it is compulsory to hire a guide.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also recommend you notify your hotel or B&B of your route and, if skiing, that you don’t go off-piste.

Can you visit Mount Etna during an eruption?

As volcanic activity is generally at a low level, you can visit the volcano even during an eruption.

There are plenty of hiking routes that steer well clear of the summit and craters where explosions take place.

Visiting during an eruption is a thrilling experience and some guides organise tours at night especially to marvel at the fiery light show.