Hawaii is considering introducing an annual fee for tourists to visit its state parks and trails.

The popular destination welcomes more than nine million visitors per year - and it is buckling under the strain.

Coral reefs damaged from boats run aground. Native forests plagued by a killer fungus outbreak. Swimmers harassing dolphins and turtles in the ocean. These are just a few outcomes of Hawaii's overtourism problem.

Taking care of the islands' unique natural environment takes time, people and money. Now, the state wants tourists to help pay for it.

Hawaii lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong license or pass to visit state parks and trails. They're still debating how much they would charge.

Why does Hawaii want to introduce a tourist tax?

Home to around 25,000 unique species, Hawaii is one of the most biodiverse regions on Earth. It's this natural beauty that draws tourists to its shores.

But heavy footfall takes an equally heavy toll on the islands' unique natural landscape.

“All I want to do, honestly, is to make travellers accountable and have the capacity to help pay for the impact that they have,” the state's Democratic Governor, Josh Green, said earlier this year.

“We get between nine and 10 million visitors a year [but] we only have 1.4 million people living here. Those 10 million travellers should be helping us sustain our environment.”

Federal and state law enforcement officers speak to swimmers in Honaunau, Hawaii, after the swimmers allegedly harassed a pod of wild spinner dolphins on 26 March 2023. Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP, File

Who will have to pay the fee?

Green campaigned last year on a platform of having all tourists pay a $50 fee (€46) to enter the state.

Legislators think this would violate US constitutional protections for free travel and have promoted their parks and trails approach instead.

Either policy would be a first of its kind for any US state.

Hawaii's leaders are following the example of other tourism hotspots that have imposed similar fees or taxes like Venice, Italy, and Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands.

The Pacific island nation of Palau, for example, charges arriving international passengers $100 (€91) to help it manage a sprawling marine sanctuary and promote ecotourism.

A bill currently before the state House would require nonresidents visiting forests, parks, trails or ‘other natural area on state land’ to buy an annual license online or via mobile app. It would apply to those aged 15 years and older.

Violators would pay a civil fine, though penalties wouldn’t be imposed during a five-year education and transition period.

Residents with a Hawaii driver’s license or other state identification would be exempt.

Where will the tourist licence be required and how much will it cost?

The bill is still a “a work in progress” according to state representatives, who are still debating where it should apply and how it should be levied.

The Senate initially passed a version of the measure setting the fee at $50. But the House Finance Committee amended it last week to delete the dollar amount.

State Representative Dee Morikawa, a Democrat on the committee, recommended that the state create a list of places that would require the license.

Dawn Chang, chair of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, told the committee that Hawaii's beaches are open to the public, so people probably wouldn't be cited there - and such details still need to be worked out.

Green has indicated he’s flexible about where the fee is imposed and that he’s willing to support the Legislature’s approach.

Social media is changing tourist behaviour in Hawaii

Hawaii State Representative Sean Quinlan, a Democrat who chairs the House Tourism Committee, says changing traveler patterns is one reason behind Hawaii's push.

He says golf rounds per visitor per day have declined 30 per cent over the past decade while hiking has increased 50 per cent.

People are also seeking out once-obscure sites that they’ve seen someone post on social media. The state doesn’t have the money to manage all these places, he says.

“It’s not like it was 20 years ago when you bring your family and you hit maybe one or two famous beaches and you go see Pearl Harbor. And that’s the extent of it,” says Quinlan. “These days it’s like, well, you know, ‘I saw this post on Instagram and there’s this beautiful rope swing, a coconut tree.’

“All these places that didn’t have visitors now have visitors,” he explains.

Do you currently have to pay to enter Hawaii's parks and trails?

Most state parks and trails are currently free but some of the most popular ones already charge.

Diamond Head State Monument gets one million visitors each year and costs $5 (€4.60) for each traveler. It features a trail leading from the floor of a 300,000-year-old volcanic crater up to its summit.

Supporters of the new fee say there's no other place in the US that imposes a similar tariff on visitors. The closest equivalent may be the $34.50 (€31.50) tax Alaska charges to each cruise ship passenger.

People walk down a pathway at the Diamond Head State Monument in Honolulu, on 16 January 2018. AP Photo/Eric Risberg

What will the funds be used for?

Proceeds from the licence fees would go into a “visitor impact fee special fund” managed by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Carissa Cabrera, project manager for the Hawaii Green Fee, a coalition of nonprofit groups supporting the measure, said this would ensure the state has money for conservation regardless of budget swings.

Hawaii's conservation needs are great. Invasive pests are attacking the state's forests, including a fungal disease that is killing ohia, a tree unique to Hawaii that makes up the largest portion of the canopy in native wet forests.

A green sea turtle swims near coral in a bay on the west coast of the Big Island near Captain Cook, Hawaii, on 11 September 2019. AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File

Some conservation work directly responds to tourism. The harassment of wildlife like dolphins, turtles and Hawaiian monk seals is a recurring problem. Hikers can unknowingly bring invasive species into the forest on their boots. Snorkelers and boats trample on coral, adding stress to reefs already struggling with invasive algae and coral bleaching.

A 2019 report by Conservation International, a nonprofit environmental organisation, estimated that total federal, state, county and private spending on conservation in Hawaii amounted to $535 million (€490m) but the need was $886 million (€810m).

What do tourists think about the fee?

At the Diamond Head trail recently, some visitors said the fee would make the most sense for people who come to Hawaii often or who might be staying for several weeks. Some said $50 was too high, especially for those who view a walk through nature as a low-cost activity.

“For a large family that wants to have the experience with the kids, that would be a lot of money,” said Sarah Tripp, who was visiting Hawaii with her husband and two of their three children from Marquette, Michigan.

Katrina Kain, an English teacher visiting from Puerto Rico, said she thought the fee would “sting” some people but would be fine so long as it was well-advertised.

“If tourists were informed about it, then they would be OK with it,” she said. “If that was a surprise $50 fee, it would be a pretty lousy surprise.”

Mufi Hanneman, president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, which represents hotels, backs the bill but said Hawaii must carefully monitor how the money is used.

“The last thing that you want to see is restrooms that haven’t been fixed, trails or pathways that haven't been repaved or what have you - and year in, year out it remains the same and people are paying a fee,” Hannemann said.