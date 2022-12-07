Train travel in Italy is set to get a whole lot more luxurious with the launch of Orient Express La Dolce Vita.

Although the service won’t hit the tracks until 2024, pre-reservations are now open and owner Accor Group has provided a sneak peek of the lavish carriages.

The train will cross Italy from north to south on six routes, stopping at new Orient Express branded hotels in Rome and Venice along the way.

What’s it like onboard Italy’s Orient Express La Dolce Vita?

Interiors of Orient Express La Dolce Vita nod to the 1960s golden age of Italian design made famous in Hollywood. Curved lines, geometric patterns and a retro colour palette link its 12 deluxe cabins (75 sq ft), 18 suites (118 sq ft), and onboard restaurant, all designed by Milan-based Dimorestudio.

Orient Express La Dolce Vita nods to the 1960s golden age of Italian design. Dimorestudio

While waiting for departure, passengers will be treated to a ballet performance in the Orient Express Lounge, complete with Turkish guitars and Italian sweets and tipples.

Uniformed bellboys will then guide them to their cabins. Onboard, they’ll be treated to fine Italian wine and seasonal dining.

Seasonal dining abroad Orient Express La Dolce Vita will chart sea urchins and truffles. Dimorestudio

In the Bar Car, cocktails and live Italian music will accompany games of chess, backgammon and Scopa, an Italian card game.

Come nightfall, the lights will dim, the pianist will strike up, and crew members will don bow ties.

What routes will Orient Express La Dolce Vita take?

One and two night itineraries are available aboard the Orient Express La Dolce Vita.

One night itineraries include ‘Montalcino, en route to fine wines’, which charts the vineyards of Tuscany; and ‘The wonders of the Tyrrhenian Sea, from Rome to Palermo’, which runs along the coast of Sicily.

Two night journeys include a route between Rome, Venice and Portofino, and another between Rome, Venice and Siena.

Orient Express La Dolce Vita starts at €2,000 per person. Dimorestudio

A trip from Rome to Matera’s UNESCO World Heritage sites is also available, alongside an adventure through Sicily from Palermo to the Valley of the Temples to Mount Etna; and a wine and truffle experience from Rome to Monferrato.

Prices start from €2,000 per person per night in a deluxe cabin.