Artists shine a spotlight on climate concerns at Lyon's light festival

Lyon is set to light up this weekend for its annual Fête des Lumières - or 'festival of lights' in English.
Parks, monuments, hills and rivers across the city will form part of the backdrop for sound and light performances created by artists from all over the world.
This year, artists have created 65 different installations celebrating the planet and natural world in a bid to raise awareness about climate change and environmental issues.
The spectacle attracts millions of people each year.
