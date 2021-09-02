It looks like a getaway to Italy could still be on the cards this autumn as the country begins to ease its travel restrictions.

Fully vaccinated UK travellers arriving in Italy will no longer have to quarantine if they can present a negative COVID test, the government announced this week.

As schools go back and summer comes to an end, a last minute break is looking more and more appealing.

With average temperatures of around 22 °C, fewer tourists and crowd-free attractions in September, Italy is the perfect destination for a safe late-summer holiday.

Here’s everything you need to know and some dates for the diary.

Five-day quarantine has been removed for double vaccinated Brits

From this week, fully-vaccinated Brits arriving in Italy will no longer have to quarantine for five days when they arrive. Travellers must have received their second dose of the vaccine at least 14 days prior to travel and must present a negative PCR or antigen test taken within the 48 hours before arrival in Italy.

Unvaccinated UK arrivals will still be required to present a negative test and self-isolate for five days.

Italy's Green Pass

UK travellers will either need to apply for Italy's 'Green Pass' certificate, which comes in digital or paper versions, or present their NHS vaccination pass which is also recognised in Italy as a Green Pass. This can also either be scanned or printed.

The pass shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from COVID-19 but does not apply to children under the age of 12.

It is required for indoor dining in restaurants and bars as well as being mandatory for access to museums, cinemas, theatres, gyms, swimming pools, amusement parks, spas, wellness centres, festivals, fairs, casinos, bingo halls and sports stadiums.

You will also need it on the following types of transport: domestic flights, ships and ferries connecting different regions, Intercity, Intercity Night and High Speed Trains, coaches and buses connecting different regions.

The COVID-19 green pass is not required to board local trains and will not be necessary for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

What are the latest tourist hotspots in Italy?

The new secret network of underground tunnels at the Colosseum

For the first time, visitors to Rome will be able to experience the Colosseum's underground tunnels. They can take a tour of the tunnels, previously unavailable to the public, and explore this network of historic passages which offers a closer look at the Italian capital's past.

Colosseum, Rome Canva

This secret underworld, or hypogeum of the Colosseum, was home to underground chambers and vaulted passageways where gladiators and wild animals were held. The experience first opened on 26th June and can be accessed through the Full Experience Colosseum ticket.

Find more information here.

Pompeii's historic museum reopens with new artefacts

The Antiquarian of Pompeii has reopened as a museum, having undergone a total refurbishment.

Pompeii Canva

The recently revived museum will display updated exhibits of ancient Pompeii's frescoes, treasures, and excavation artefacts, as well as new guided audio narration and digital service devices.

For more information click here.

MArTA Museum in Taranto, Puglia

Reopened on 9th May, the MArTA Museum of Taranto is now officially accessible to the public once again.

With displays ranging from Prehistory through to the Ricciardi collection, the ancient artefacts on show are seemingly endless.

Taranto, Puglia Canva

Visitors can learn about the fascinating history of the Taras by studying the museum's exhibitions of captivating statues, tombs, pottery, mosaics, and more.

Reservations can be made at the MArTA's home website, which can be found here.

From opera to cheese: What else is there to do in September?

FICO Food Park in Bologna

A trip to FICO Food Park is perfect for sampling classic Italian recipes and discovering more about the culture behind the cuisine. Now reopen for the summer, the park features a range of incredible local eateries from fine dining restaurants to hidden gem street kiosks.

Sample the amazing food in Bologna Canva

Travellers can also learn more about Italian food production industry by visiting any of the 40 factories that have partnered with FICO. It's a great place for animal lovers, as cows, goats, sheep, and pigs are among just some of the farm animals that are available to visit at the park.

For more information click here.

Venice International Film Festival

The 78th Venice International Film Festival will be taking place from September 1st to the 11th.

Venice Canva

Organised by La Biennale di Venezia, the festival aims to spread awareness and appreciation of cinema on an international level. Started in in 1932, the VIFF is the oldest film festival in the world and continues to be one of the most well-known, prestigious cinematic events.

For more information click here.

Cheese Festival in Bra, Piedmont

Every two years, the Slow Food Movement and City of Bra present the Cheese Festival, from the 17th to the 20th of September.

This year's theme is “Consider The Animals” which pays tribute to the living creatures who make the festival's cheese possible.

Why not try a cheese festival? Canva

This theme advocates for the ethical treatment of dairy animals, including large and clean pastures, access to proper nutrition, and adequate veterinary care. At the festival, you’ll find taste workshops, dinner dates, and conferences for visitors to attend.

For more information click here.

Verdi Opera Festival in Parma

The Verdi Opera Festival, hosted by Teatro Regio di Parma, is returning this year from September 24th to October 17th.

A trip to the opera is unmissable in Italy Canva

Honouring the world-famous opera composer Giuseppe Verdi, the festival presents the operatic arts with a collection of musical masterpieces.

The musical director Roberto Abbado will be leading classic productions such as Un Ballo In Maschera, Messa da Requiem, and Simon Boccanegra this autumn.

For more information click here.