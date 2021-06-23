These are some of the most bizarrely themed hotel rooms in the world

The collaboration between the Sanderling Resort and Duck Donuts in North Carolina resulted in a doughnut-themed hotel room which opened just in time for the US National Donut Day on June 4.

But if carbs and sugar aren’t your thing, here are seven of the best themed hotel stays from around the world.

For the curious: Wonderland House, Brighton, UK

The dining room seats up to 24 guests and is perfect for parties The Wonderland House

This Alice in Wonderland-themed house in Brighton has been rated one of the best in the UK and it’s clear why.

With its six Alice-inspired bedrooms and Hatter’s Tea Party Dining Room - which seats up to 24 guests - it’s great for any Alice fan or a big family holiday.

The house hosts everything from corporate events to Christmas parties and is available all year round. It also offers stunning sea views and characterful features like a teapot tap fixture in one of the bathrooms.

Prices start from €700 per night for the entire property.

For the ramen enthusiasts: Unique Pension, Gapyeong, South Korea

This ramen themed room is enough to make anyone hungry Unique Pension

If you’re feeling peckish, this hotel is sure to fill you right up. Known as Unique Pension, the hotel boasts five themed rooms with the Ramen themed one being our favourite.

Guests can enjoy sleeping in a double bed in the shape of a takeaway ramen noodle container and complimentary ramen upon arrival - and throughout your stay.

Unique Pensions' other hotel rooms include a Starbucks themed room complete with Starbucks mug and pastries upon arrival, a Heineken Room and a social media themed room, complete with an old-school iPod docking station.

Prices start at €96 per night.

For the James Bond fans: Secret Agent Suite, Paris France

Feel like 007 for a weekend in this stylish Bond themed room Hotel Seven Paris

One of the best rooms in Paris’ Hotel Seven has to be the Secret Agent Suite. Hailed to be a “blend of vintage chic and futuristic design” this stylish stay pays homage to the well-known British spy James Bond.

The suite is a journey into sophistication and comes complete with a lounge chair so you can feel like your favourite Bond girl or wealthy villain.

Prices start from €385 for a minimum two nights’ stay.

For the princesses: Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

This hotel is the crown jewel when it comes to themed rooms. With two Hello Kitty themed rooms, a Barbie themed suite and ever-changing collaboration with various food brands, you’ll never be bored at Keio Plaza.

And here you get even more bang for your buck with each guest to the Hello Kitty Rooms receiving a tote bag, skincare set, mini concierge Hello Kitty and slippers. You don’t have to sneak those hotel minis into your suitcase anymore!

Keio Plaza is also just around the corner from the Sanrio theme park, so you can spend even more time with one of Japan’s favourite characters.

Prices start from €458 per night.

For Wes Anderson lovers: Wes Anderson inspired Airbnb, Oregon, US

This 1980s themed apartment is the perfect place to spend the weekend Netflixing Paul via Airbnb

This private apartment is perfect for any fan of the director Wes Anderson. With its nod to the 1980s, guests can expect a record player (vinyls available) and lots of brown wooden accents. Knick knacks adorn the shelves and the exterior is pleasantly suburban.

Let’s hope that Netflix is still showing The Grand Budapest Hotel when we visit.

Prices start from €146 per night.

For anyone who’s off to see the wizard: The Roxbury, New York, US

The Wizards Emerald King Suite in The Roxbury, New York The Roxbury/Gregory Henderson

This lodge is home to three uniquely themed rooms but the best one has to be The Wizard’s Emeralds, a nod to The Wizard of Oz.

Green in theme, this suite feels like you’ve stepped directly into Emerald City and with a yellow brick road floor feature which continues into a full mural, you don’t want to miss this unique experience.

The Roxbury is home to numerous other themed suites including, The Genie’s Bottle, Fred (Flintstones) Lair and several more contemporary shared rooms.

Prices start from €153 per night.

For the ocean fanatics: Poseidon Resorts, Fiji

The top spot on our list goes to the luxurious Poseidon Resorts in Fiji. This aptly named “Mystery Island” is 27.4 metres deep and surrounded by water.

Boasting an underwater chapel which overlooks a coral garden, the Resort is the perfect place to get married or renew your vows. Guests of Poseidon can view marine life in its natural habitat while in the library, or see sharks sitting down for their evening meals.

The venue has yet to be complete, but Poseidon are already taking reservations so it’s best to get in early.

Which hotel room would you spend the night in?